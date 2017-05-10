App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 10, 2017 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MCX; target of Rs 1397: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on MCX has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1397 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Buy MCX; target of Rs 1397: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Multi Commodity Exchange of India


Revenue declined 12% QoQ at Rs 874 mn due to lower traded value (down 10% QoQ). Bullion (35% of traded value) was hit by continued impact of demonetization and lower volume due to GST uncertainty. Higher regulatory and operating expenses led to muted EBITDA and PAT performance. PAT was at Rs 220 mn (down 35% QoQ).


Outlook


Regulatory announcements on options guidelines and further approvals hold the key for stock’s performance. We have valued MCX at Rs 1,397 (Rs 1,526 earlier): Rs 782 (23x FY19E, at Asian average: 23x) for existing products and Rs 615 (FY20 EPS discounted back at 12%, 23x) for new product/ participant introductions. Maintain BUY with an upside of 21%.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Multi Commodity Exchange of India #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.