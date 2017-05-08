App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 08, 2017 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MCX; target of Rs 1325: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on MCX has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1325 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Buy MCX; target of Rs 1325: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on MCX


4QFY17 revenue from operations grew 3.2% YoY to INR 574m (in-line). Volumes fell 16.5% YoY, led mainly by bullion (gold down by 51% and silver by 26%) in the aftermath of demonetization. Average daily turnover in 4Q was INR 199b. However, average realization rose 18% YoY after pricing hike taken by MCX (effective 1 October 2016).


Outlook


This drives our expectation of healthier revenue growth in FY19 (31%) and consequently driving earnings growth (40%). Our price target of INR 1,325 discounts FY19E earnings by 30x, implying 15% upside. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Multi Commodity Exchange #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.