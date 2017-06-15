App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 15, 2017 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy MCX; target of Rs 1300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on MCX has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated June 13, 2017.

Buy MCX; target of Rs 1300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on MCX

The underlying asset for the option would be commodity futures contract of a specified month in which the option will devolve into. Options would be European style, and the expiry day shall be decided by the exchange. Position limits are at the same levels as prescribed in earlier circulars.

Outlook

From 2QFY18, options will also be launched, a key trigger for volumes. This should kick-start the recovery in volumes, which should continue with the entry of new participants such as FIs and new products such as indices. This drives our expectation of healthier revenue growth in FY19 (31%) and consequently driving earnings growth (40%). Our price target of INR 1,300 discounts FY19E earnings by 30x, implying 24% upside. Buy.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #MCX #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

