Buy Mayur Uniquoters; target of Rs 529: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Mayur Uniquoters

We maintain our Buy rating on Mayur Uniquoters and revise our TP to Rs529 as the company’s footwear business is well on its way to recovery and its high margin profile remains intact. We expect good performance to be maintained in the coming quarters, aided by i) continued recovery in the footwear segment, and ii) higher traction in exports. The company’s foray into the PU business and its new plant in Mysore will also add to its growth momentum, albeit in the medium term as these projects are expected to start in the next couple of months. Q2FY18 was in-line with estimates as strong sales growth supported overall earnings. We remain convinced of Mayur’s medium-to-long-term growth opportunity.

Outlook

We remain convinced of Mayur’s medium-to-long-term growth opportunity. Healthy growth in the automotive business along with recovery in the footwear business promises moderate growth in profits over the next two years. At CMP of Rs456, we see good upside of ~16%, with a TP of Rs529 (23x FY19E EPS) and hence maintain our Buy rating. Key downside risk: slower-than-expected recovery in the footwear segment, steep hike in crude prices.

