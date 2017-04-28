Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7319: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Maruti Suzuki

Net sales grew 20% YoY (+9% QoQ) to INR 183.3b (est. of INR 186.4b), driven by 5% YoY growth (+2% QoQ) in realizations to INR 442k (est. of INR 450k). Adjusted EBITDA (for pre-operative costs) grew 15% YoY (+8% QoQ) to INR 26.8b (est. of INR 27.2b).

Outlook

The stock trades at 21.2x/17.2x FY18E/19E consolidated EPS. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR 7,319 (20x Mar-19 core EPS + INR 1,387 cash/share).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.