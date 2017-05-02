App
May 02, 2017 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Maruti Suzuki India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7200 in its research report dated April 28, 2017.

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 7200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Maruti Suzuki India


Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) reported its Q4FY17 numbers, which came in line with our estimates on the profitability front. Revenues at Rs 18333 crore, up 20.3% YoY, 8.7% QoQ were above our estimate of Rs 18146 crore. Topline growth was driven by 15% YoY volume growth & 4.9% YoY ASP growth.


Outlook


In the past seven years, MSIL’s average one-year forward multiple was 16x with peak multiple of 27x. We believe strong earning visibility, should command premium valuation. Hence, we value the stock at 22x FY19E EPS of Rs 328, to arrive at a target price of Rs 7200 with BUY rating on MSIL.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #ICICI Direct #Maruti Suzuki India #Recommendations

