App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 6928: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Maruti Suzuki India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6928 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.

Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 6928: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Maruti Suzuki India

MSIL’s revenue, at INR 183.0bn (up 20% YoY), was 0.7% above our INR 182.0bn estimate and marginally below Street’s INR 184.4bn estimate. Average vehicle realisation stood at INR 434K, up 5% YoY and 1% QoQ, led by better product mix. EBITDA margin, at 14% (down 80bps QoQ), was ahead of our 13.4% estimate led by gross margin beat (lower start-up cost for Gujarat plant) and lower-than-expected discounts on account of new launches.

Outlook

Long waiting periods for key products, a structured launch programme, superior franchise and solid financials (9% free cash flow to sales, RoE of 22.5% in FY19E) will enable MSIL sustain market share gains. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ and value the stock at 21x FY19E core EPS and assign cash/share of INR 1,327 to arrive at target price of INR 6,928. At CMP, the stock trades at FY19E PER of 19x.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Maruti Suzuki #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.