Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 6928: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Maruti Suzuki India

MSIL’s revenue, at INR 183.0bn (up 20% YoY), was 0.7% above our INR 182.0bn estimate and marginally below Street’s INR 184.4bn estimate. Average vehicle realisation stood at INR 434K, up 5% YoY and 1% QoQ, led by better product mix. EBITDA margin, at 14% (down 80bps QoQ), was ahead of our 13.4% estimate led by gross margin beat (lower start-up cost for Gujarat plant) and lower-than-expected discounts on account of new launches.

Outlook

Long waiting periods for key products, a structured launch programme, superior franchise and solid financials (9% free cash flow to sales, RoE of 22.5% in FY19E) will enable MSIL sustain market share gains. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ and value the stock at 21x FY19E core EPS and assign cash/share of INR 1,327 to arrive at target price of INR 6,928. At CMP, the stock trades at FY19E PER of 19x.

