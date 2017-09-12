App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 12, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Marico; target of Rs 368: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 368 in its research report dated 11 September 2017.

Buy Marico; target of Rs 368: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Marico


Our recent meeting with Mr. Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO, Marico,bolstered our conviction in the company’s bright prospects anchored by its sharpened focus on innovation and new launches. While the GST-led transition impact is largely behind, management envisages volume-led growth (8-10% YoY) coupled with price hikes (4-5% YoY likely in H2FY18) in the domestic business in balance FY18.

Outlook

We revise up FY19E target PE to 45x (from40x) and arrive at revised TP of INR368 (earlier INR344). We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Marico #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.