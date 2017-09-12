Buy Marico; target of Rs 368: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Marico

Our recent meeting with Mr. Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO, Marico,bolstered our conviction in the company’s bright prospects anchored by its sharpened focus on innovation and new launches. While the GST-led transition impact is largely behind, management envisages volume-led growth (8-10% YoY) coupled with price hikes (4-5% YoY likely in H2FY18) in the domestic business in balance FY18.

Outlook

We revise up FY19E target PE to 45x (from40x) and arrive at revised TP of INR368 (earlier INR344). We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.