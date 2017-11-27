App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 27, 2017 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Marico; target of Rs 368: Bonanza

Bonanza is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 368 in its research report dated November 22, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bonanza's research report on Marico


Recently, the stock price of Marico Ltd. (Marico) corrected by ~14% from 52-week high of Rs.349 as the company reported lower volume growth due to GST implementation and lower margin on account of higher copra prices in the recent quarters.  With the strong brand equity in its two flagship brands, Parachute (associated with nourishment & purity) and Saffola (associated with health & wellness), Marico has successfully extended its brands into higher growth and underpenetrated categories, like, value added hair oil (VAHO) (Parachute Advansed), body lotions (Parachute body lotion) and breakfast cereals (Saffola Oats and muesli). Further, the company’s acquisition of youth brands, Set Wet and Zatak (deodorants) and Livon (hair care) provide it a platform to grow in the segments of future through already established brand equity. Marico has also extended the presence of Livon to the hair colour segment that is experiencing robust growth in India. Thus, led by Marico’s strong brand equity and entry into higher growth segments, the growth outlook remains promising for the company.


Outlook


With strong brand equity in its flagship brands, extension into higher growth and underpenetrated categories, revival in discretionary demand and improving economic scenario and unorganized market providing a huge opportunity, we value Marico at 45.00x FY19E EPS of Rs.8.20 to arrive at target price of Rs.368.00, an upside of ~22%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Bonanza #Buy #Marico #Recommendations

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.