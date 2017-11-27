Buy Marico; target of Rs 368: Bonanza

Bonanza's research report on Marico

Recently, the stock price of Marico Ltd. (Marico) corrected by ~14% from 52-week high of Rs.349 as the company reported lower volume growth due to GST implementation and lower margin on account of higher copra prices in the recent quarters. With the strong brand equity in its two flagship brands, Parachute (associated with nourishment & purity) and Saffola (associated with health & wellness), Marico has successfully extended its brands into higher growth and underpenetrated categories, like, value added hair oil (VAHO) (Parachute Advansed), body lotions (Parachute body lotion) and breakfast cereals (Saffola Oats and muesli). Further, the company’s acquisition of youth brands, Set Wet and Zatak (deodorants) and Livon (hair care) provide it a platform to grow in the segments of future through already established brand equity. Marico has also extended the presence of Livon to the hair colour segment that is experiencing robust growth in India. Thus, led by Marico’s strong brand equity and entry into higher growth segments, the growth outlook remains promising for the company.

Outlook

With strong brand equity in its flagship brands, extension into higher growth and underpenetrated categories, revival in discretionary demand and improving economic scenario and unorganized market providing a huge opportunity, we value Marico at 45.00x FY19E EPS of Rs.8.20 to arrive at target price of Rs.368.00, an upside of ~22%.

