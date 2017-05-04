App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Marico; target of Rs 337: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 337 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

Buy Marico; target of Rs 337: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Marico


Marico’s Q4FY17 revenue growth of 2.4% YoY came in line, but EBITDA and PAT growth of 21% and 25.5% YoY surpassed our estimates. While domestic volumes posted healthy 10% YoY growth, overall volumes grew by mere 6% YoY impacted by volume decline of 5% YoY in international business (MENA business slipped 46% YoY on constant currency basis).


Outlook


Standalone gross margin dipped 239bps owing to spike in copra prices (up 25% QoQ and 46% YoY), but EBITDA margin expanded by 365bps YoY aided by the 451bps and 162bps savings in ad spends and other expenses, respectively. Price hikes, new product launches and improvement in international business should see growth recoup in FY18. Implementation of GST would be a key monitorable. Maintain ‘BUY’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Marico #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.