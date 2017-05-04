Buy Marico; target of Rs 337: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Marico

Marico’s Q4FY17 revenue growth of 2.4% YoY came in line, but EBITDA and PAT growth of 21% and 25.5% YoY surpassed our estimates. While domestic volumes posted healthy 10% YoY growth, overall volumes grew by mere 6% YoY impacted by volume decline of 5% YoY in international business (MENA business slipped 46% YoY on constant currency basis).

Outlook

Standalone gross margin dipped 239bps owing to spike in copra prices (up 25% QoQ and 46% YoY), but EBITDA margin expanded by 365bps YoY aided by the 451bps and 162bps savings in ad spends and other expenses, respectively. Price hikes, new product launches and improvement in international business should see growth recoup in FY18. Implementation of GST would be a key monitorable. Maintain ‘BUY’.

