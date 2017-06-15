App
Jun 15, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Manpasand Beverages has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated June 14, 2017.

Buy Manpasand Beverages; target of Rs 900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Manpasand Beverages


Overall revenue grew 28.6% to INR 2,672m (est. of INR 3,272m) in 4QFY17 from INR 2,078m in 4QFY16. The topline had an impact of INR 400mn on account of INDAS adjustment. EBITDA margin shrunk 120bp from 20.6% in 4QFY16 to 19.4% (est. of 18.5%) in 4QFY17, as other expenses increased significantly due to higher ad spends (7.2% of sales in FY17 v/s 6.5% in FY16, majority of which were incurred in 4QFY17).


Outlook


We largely maintain our estimates, and expect sales/PAT CAGR of 39%/54% over FY17-19E. We value the stock at P/E of 30x FY19E EPS, with a TP of INR 900 (17% upside) and maintain Buy rating.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Manpasand Beverages #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

