May 11, 2017 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Manpasand Beverages; target of Rs 841: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Manpasand Beverages has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 841 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Buy Manpasand Beverages; target of Rs 841: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Manpasand Beverages


Post QIP of INR5b, Manpasand Beverages’ (MANB) plan to double capacity from 177,500cpd to 377,500cpd is largely on track. The company has already finalized land for three work-in-progress plants at Vadodara, Varanasi and Sri City (South). Each of these plants is expected to contribute capacity of 50,000 cases per day (cpd).


Outlook


Thus, we expect a robust revenue and PAT CAGR of 45% and 52%, respectively, over FY16-19E. We value the stock at a P/E of 27x FY19E EPS, with a target price of INR 841 (20% upside). Reiterate Buy.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Manpasand Beverages #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

