May 17, 2017 03:37 PM IST
May 17, 2017 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mangalam Cement; target of Rs 425: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mangalam Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated May 16, 2017.

Buy Mangalam Cement; target of Rs 425: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mangalam Cement


The company sells 95% of its cement production in the north while the remaining volume is sold in the central region. The northern region witnessed robust volume growth led by an increase in infrastructure spend by the government (especially road sector) helping the company to maintain healthy utilisation.


Outlook


At the CMP of Rs 349, the stock is trading at an attractive valuation of 6.0x FY19E EV/EBITDA and an EV/tonne of US$46. Hence, we maintain BUY recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 425/share (i.e. at 7.0x FY19E EV/EBITDA and EV/tonne of US$55).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

