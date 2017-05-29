Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 120: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance's (MGFL) Q4FY17 numbers came below trend as demonetisation and political interference impacted gold loans and MFI business. While gold loan disbursements normalised a tad (up 1.7% QoQ), higher auctions (bunched up in Q4FY17) led to AUM dip of >9% QoQ to INR 111bn.

Outlook

However, following lower AUM base set in FY17 and uncertainty following new rule of cash disbursements being restricted to INR20k, along with higher opex, we prune our FY18/FY19 earnings estimates by 6%/10%. Further push will come from scale up of other businesses, which will drive re-rating. The stock is trading at 1.7x FY19E P/BV (consolidated). We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR 120.

