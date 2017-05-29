App
May 29, 2017 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Manappuram Finance; target of Rs 120: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Manappuram Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Manappuram Finance


Manappuram Finance's (MGFL) Q4FY17 numbers came below trend as demonetisation and political interference impacted gold loans and MFI business. While gold loan disbursements normalised a tad (up 1.7% QoQ), higher auctions (bunched up in Q4FY17) led to AUM dip of >9% QoQ to INR 111bn.


Outlook


However, following lower AUM base set in FY17 and uncertainty following new rule of cash disbursements being restricted to INR20k, along with higher opex, we prune our FY18/FY19 earnings estimates by 6%/10%. Further push will come from scale up of other businesses, which will drive re-rating. The stock is trading at 1.7x FY19E P/BV (consolidated). We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR 120.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

