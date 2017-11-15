App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 15, 2017 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Majesco; target of Rs 725: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Majesco has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 725 in its research report dated November 09, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Majesco


Majesco reported its Q2FY18 numbers wherein $ revenues grew strongly by 8.7% QoQ after four consecutive quarters of sequential revenue decline. Rupee revenues grew 8.8% QoQ to Rs 199.1 crore EBITDA for the quarter came in at Rs 2.2 crore compared to operating loss of Rs 5.2 crore in Q1FY18. EBITDA margins expanded ~400 bps QoQ to 1.1% largely on account of revenue growth PAT was at Rs 10.7 crore vs. net loss of Rs 5 crore in the preceding quarter largely due to the overall operational performance and an exceptional item worth Rs 10.6 crore.


Outlook


Majesco reported a strong Q2FY18 after four consecutive quarters of revenue decline. Transition towards cloud driven model with ~80% deals on cloud in the potential deal pipeline positions the company strategically well. Moreover, the IBM partnership is promising to be a significant deal for Majesco in the cloud space and provides good revenue visibility for the coming years. Consequently, we expect Majesco’s rupee revenue to grow at CAGR of 6.9% in FY17-19E. We value Majesco US (Majesco India holds 70% stake) at 4x EV/sales, which is at ~50% discount to global peers such as Guidewire to account for modest growth/margin profile. After considering a holding company discount of 30%, Majesco’s 70% stake in Majesco works out to Rs 725/share providing significant upside from current levels. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Majesco #Recommendations

