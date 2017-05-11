App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Majesco; target of Rs 550: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Majesco has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

Buy Majesco; target of Rs 550: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Majesco


Majesco posted weak numbers again in 4Q, with a 6.7% QoQ USD revenue decline (USD 28.2mn vs. est USD 30.0mn), led by a continuous shift in client preferences (on-premise to cloud), a very low licence component in cloud deals and client-specific issues (L&A).


Outlook


Majesco now stands at a juncture where it has to deliver on its promises. Our positive stance on Majesco is based on (1) Huge addressable opportunity both in L&A and P&C, (2) IBM partnership and (3) Gradual ramp-up in cloud revenues. We cut our revenue estimates by 4.0/3.4% for FY18/19E, owing to the 4Q miss. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 550, based on 1.8x FY19E EV/revenue multiple.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Majesco #Recommendations

