App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra; target of Rs 1518: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Mahindra & Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1518 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra; target of Rs 1518: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Mahindra & Mahindra


Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) Q4FY17 EBITDA (adjusted for INR 1.7bn one-time BS-III impact) of INR 14bn (up 9% YoY) surpassed estimate 10% driven by strong performance across segments. While management estimates tractor industry to log double digit growth in FY18, we expect the company to continue to gain market share riding successful new launches (YUVO).


Outlook


The company has raised capex + investments guidance for next 3 years to INR 120bn (INR 100bn earlier), reflecting higher investments to improve global presence and fulfill M&A ambitions. We envisage healthy tractors outlook and recovery in UVs to bolster EPS growth. Maintain ‘BUY’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Mahindra & Mahindra #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.