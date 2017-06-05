App
Jun 05, 2017 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India; target of Rs 600: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated May 31, 2017.

Buy Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India; target of Rs 600: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India


Standalone revenue growth was strong at 26% YoY to Rs 3 bnled by 9%YoY growth in membership additions (ahead of our estimate of 8% YoY growth) and the effect of 7-8% price hikes taken during the year. 6,200 members were added during the quarter and 18,000 members during FY17.


Outlook


MHRL remains one of our top midcap ideas due to (a) an exceptional business model (with both capex and opex being funded by members) and (b) demonstrated benefits (membership growth + referrals) from well executed on-the-ground initiatives. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India #Recommendations

