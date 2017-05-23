App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2017 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra Holidays & Resorts; target of Rs 556: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Mahindra Holidays & Resorts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 556 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

Buy Mahindra Holidays & Resorts; target of Rs 556: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Mahindra Holidays & Resorts


Mahindra Holidays & Resorts’ (MHRL) Q4FY17 revenue, at INR 3.1bn, jumped 26% YoY. The spurt was driven by healthy member addition of 6,177 (up 27% YoY), highest in the past 5 quarters, propelling FY17 member addition growth to 14% (9% till 9mFY17). Management attributed this primarily to culmination of steps taken in previous quarters.


Outlook


While stable member addition will spur MHRL’s growth, the company’s focus on driving right member additions will enhance share of annuity income along with moderation in receivables, spurring cash generation. We value MHRL’s standalone business and subsidiaries separately yielding target price of INR556. Maintain ‘BUY’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Mahindra Holidays & Resorts #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.