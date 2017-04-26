App
Apr 26, 2017 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra Financial Services; target of Rs 400: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated April 25, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's report on Mahindra Financial Services

4QFY17 net profit of INR 2.34b missed estimate by 16%, belying its strong operating performance. PPoP increased 7% YoY to INR 7.25b (23% beat). Miss on PAT is largely driven by provisions of INR 1.1b, which were written back (over and above RBI requirement, and managements expected loss given default) in 1QFY17 based on expectation of losses on NPA portfolio.

Outlook

We increase FY18/19 estimates by 18%/17% to factor in better margins and AUMs. The stock trades at 2.8/2.6x FY18E/19E P/B. We use SOTP to arrive at a TP of INR 400.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Mahindra Financial Services #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

