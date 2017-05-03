App
May 03, 2017 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra CIE Automotive; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra CIE Automotive has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra CIE Automotive


Mahindra CIE (MCI) embarked on its Phase 2 (2017-20) strategy that focuses on growth & profitability. The strategy can be broadly divided into two with a) focus on business development & growth (including organic growth, new acquisitions (like Bill Forge – BFL), entry into new products & customer development in India & optimising its utilisation & b) focus on profitability (through transfer of technology, improvement in efficiency & increase exports).


Outlook


Its consistent focus on cost rationalisation would improve EBIT margins 10% & RoCE to 12% in CY18E. Thus, we value MCI at 12x CY18E EV/EBITDA multiple and maintain our target price of Rs 280 with BUY rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Mahindra CIE Automotive #Recommendations

