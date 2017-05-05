Buy Mahindra CIE Automotive; target of Rs 269: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Mahindra CIE Automotive

Q1CY17results were ahead of estimates at operational level driven by margin improvement across operations. Consolidated EBITDA margin at 12%saw benefits from closure of the Jeco (Germany) plant and merger of Bill Forge. The management maintained its guidance of further improvement in profitability to global CIE levels driven by better product mix and process improvements.

Outlook

We turned positive on the company after the recent acquisition of Bill Forge (a strategic fit) and the stock’s underperformance over the past 2 years. We increase our CY17/18 estimates by 4%-6% and maintain BUY rating with TP of Rs 269 (11x CY18E EV/E).

