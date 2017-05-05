App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 05, 2017 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra CIE Automotive; target of Rs 269: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Mahindra CIE Automotive has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 269 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Buy Mahindra CIE Automotive; target of Rs 269: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Mahindra CIE Automotive


Q1CY17results were ahead of estimates at operational level driven by margin improvement across operations. Consolidated EBITDA margin at 12%saw benefits from closure of the Jeco (Germany) plant and merger of Bill Forge. The management maintained its guidance of further improvement in profitability to global CIE levels driven by better product mix and process improvements.


Outlook


We turned positive on the company after the recent acquisition of Bill Forge (a strategic fit) and the stock’s underperformance over the past 2 years. We increase our CY17/18 estimates by 4%-6% and maintain BUY rating with TP of Rs 269 (11x CY18E EV/E).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

