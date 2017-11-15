App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 13, 2017 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1400: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1400 in its research report dated November 10, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Mahanagar Gas


Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (MGL) reported  revenues of INR 5,880 mln up 2.9% YoY and 0.9% QoQ. This was primarily driven by 14.3% yoy increase in revenues from PNG segment. The net profit of INR 1,248 mln up by 22.1% YoY but remained flat at 0.4% QoQ. The sales volumes for CNG came in at 183.52 mln SCM, an increase of 7.02% QoQ while the PNG sales volumes came in at 65.18 mln SCM up 5.02% QoQ. EBITDA margins were 22.6% as compared to 22.9% in Q2FY17. The company has targeted to set up 20 gas stations in the country out of which 4 are completed while 9 are in the offing. This expansion will further boost the companies’ volume growth.   We believe that with more thrust towards greener fuel, MGL will benefit from it. To fuel further growth MGL needs to add more CNG stations and connect more housing clusters with direct gas lines.

Outlook
At a CMP of INR 1159, the stock is trading at 29.7x of its FY19E earnings and at 29.3x of its FY20E earnings. We recommend a BUY rating with a target price of INR 1400 (upside – 20.79%).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #KR Choksey #Mahanagar Gas #Recommendations

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.