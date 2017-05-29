App
May 29, 2017 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1113: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1113 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1113: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Mahanagar Gas


Mahanagar Gas (MGL) reported slightly lower-than-expected Q4FY17 numbers with PAT at INR995mn (up 18% YoY, flat QoQ), 3% below estimate. While the earnings miss was led by 2% miss in volumes at 2.6mmscmd (up 6% YoY, 2% QoQ), EBITDA margin at INR6.9/scm (up 16% YoY, down 3% QoQ) was in line.


Outlook


Over FY17-22, we estimate MGL to post 14% PAT CAGR and RoE to remain robust at 20% plus. Our DCF-based TP of INR 1,113 implies 16% upside from current level. We maintain ‘BUY’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Mahanagar Gas #Recommendations

