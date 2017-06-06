App
Jun 06, 2017 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1085: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1085 in its research report dated June 05, 2017.

Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1085: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahanagar Gas


Mahanagar Gas (MGL) reported its Q4FY17 results, which were largely in line with our estimates on the profitability front. MGL's revenues posted an increase of 2.7% YoY at Rs 576.4 crore above our estimate of Rs 567.2 crore mainly on account of marginally higher realisations of Rs 24.4/scm vs. our estimate of Rs 23.7/scm.


Outlook


The ongoing and upcoming bidding for new CGD areas also presents MGL with a scope to expand its business further. We value MGL at 22.5x FY19E EPS of Rs 48.2 to arrive at a target price of Rs 1085 with a BUY recommendation.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #ICICI Direct #Mahanagar Gas #Recommendations

