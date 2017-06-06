Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1085: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) reported its Q4FY17 results, which were largely in line with our estimates on the profitability front. MGL's revenues posted an increase of 2.7% YoY at Rs 576.4 crore above our estimate of Rs 567.2 crore mainly on account of marginally higher realisations of Rs 24.4/scm vs. our estimate of Rs 23.7/scm.

Outlook

The ongoing and upcoming bidding for new CGD areas also presents MGL with a scope to expand its business further. We value MGL at 22.5x FY19E EPS of Rs 48.2 to arrive at a target price of Rs 1085 with a BUY recommendation.

