you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lupin; target of Rs 1800: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Lupin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated May 25, 2017.

Buy Lupin; target of Rs 1800: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Lupin


Provision for a potential legal liability of Rs 1.6bn, high forex losses of Rs 1.7bn and an R&D expense of Rs 6.7bn (15.8% of net sales) led to a surprise sequential drop in Lupin’s (LPC) EBITDA margin to 18.4% in 4QFY17. As a result, net profit declined 50%YoY to Rs 3.8bn.


Outlook


However, we continue to believe that LPC remains the best placed amongst the Indian pharma majors to tackle the structural changes in the industry. The robust base business, deep pipeline ANDA (including 28 FTFs) and flourishing India business will drive 17% EPS CAGR over FY17-19E. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating with a revised TP of Rs. 1,800.


For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Lupin #Recommendations

