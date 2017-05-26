Buy Lupin; target of Rs 1800: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Lupin

Provision for a potential legal liability of Rs 1.6bn, high forex losses of Rs 1.7bn and an R&D expense of Rs 6.7bn (15.8% of net sales) led to a surprise sequential drop in Lupin’s (LPC) EBITDA margin to 18.4% in 4QFY17. As a result, net profit declined 50%YoY to Rs 3.8bn.

Outlook

However, we continue to believe that LPC remains the best placed amongst the Indian pharma majors to tackle the structural changes in the industry. The robust base business, deep pipeline ANDA (including 28 FTFs) and flourishing India business will drive 17% EPS CAGR over FY17-19E. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating with a revised TP of Rs. 1,800.

