Buy Lupin; target of Rs 1335: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Lupin

Lupin’s US business (43% of total turnover) is witnessing a shift from branded to generics with a slowdown in the branded space and emergence of generics. Post the acquisition of US based Gavis, the company now owns one of the strongest ANDA pipelines comprising 368 filed ANDAs and 154 pending approvals including 45 FTFs.

Outlook

However due to persisting US pricing pressure, we have reduced our FY18, FY19 EPS estimates by 17% and 20%, respectively. Our new target price is Rs 1335 based on 20x (21x earlier) FY19E EPS of Rs 66.8. The stock has corrected 35% from its 52 week high level, which we believe is overdone.

