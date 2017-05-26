App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lupin; target of Rs 1335: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Lupin has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1335 in its research report dated May 25, 2017.

Buy Lupin; target of Rs 1335: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Lupin


Lupin’s US business (43% of total turnover) is witnessing a shift from branded to generics with a slowdown in the branded space and emergence of generics. Post the acquisition of US based Gavis, the company now owns one of the strongest ANDA pipelines comprising 368 filed ANDAs and 154 pending approvals including 45 FTFs.


Outlook


However due to persisting US pricing pressure, we have reduced our FY18, FY19 EPS estimates by 17% and 20%, respectively. Our new target price is Rs 1335 based on 20x (21x earlier) FY19E EPS of Rs 66.8. The stock has corrected 35% from its 52 week high level, which we believe is overdone.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Lupin #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.