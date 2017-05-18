App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 18, 2017 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lumax Autotech; target of Rs 681: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Lumax Autotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 681 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.

Buy Lumax Autotech; target of Rs 681: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Lumax Autotech


Lumax Autotech’s (LATL) 4QFY17 numbers were adversely impacted by demonetisation. Net revenue stood at Rs 2.31bn (-2% YoY), led by a decline in the plastic molded parts business and aftermarket sales. EBITDA at Rs 126mn (-13% YoY) with a margin of 5.4% (-72bps YoY), was impacted by negative operating leverage.


Outlook


LATL has a lean balance sheet with low leverage (0.1x), a consistent dividend payout record (20%+ dividend payout) and an efficient working capital cycle (14 days). We value the stock at Rs. 681 (15xFY19E EPS). Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Lumax Auto Tech #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.