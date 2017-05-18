Buy Lumax Autotech; target of Rs 681: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Lumax Autotech

Lumax Autotech’s (LATL) 4QFY17 numbers were adversely impacted by demonetisation. Net revenue stood at Rs 2.31bn (-2% YoY), led by a decline in the plastic molded parts business and aftermarket sales. EBITDA at Rs 126mn (-13% YoY) with a margin of 5.4% (-72bps YoY), was impacted by negative operating leverage.

Outlook

LATL has a lean balance sheet with low leverage (0.1x), a consistent dividend payout record (20%+ dividend payout) and an efficient working capital cycle (14 days). We value the stock at Rs. 681 (15xFY19E EPS). Maintain BUY.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.