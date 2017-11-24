Buy L&T Finance Holdings 185 Call: Krish Subramanyam

Krish Subramanyam, Co-Head Equity Advisory at Altamount Capital told CNBC-TV18, "L&T Finance Holdings has been a stellar performer in the entire year. But this series has been a bit of a dampener. I would treat that more as a corrections; Rs 175-180 these are levels where I think going to expiry, we could see some short coverings, so keeping that in mind we will advise buying of a 185 strike Call that is quoting at around Rs 2 keeping a target of Rs 4.50-5 and maybe one could keep a stoploss of Re 1."

"Covered Call strategy in Biocon . It is promising to break pass its previous high and I think we should see that happening probably early next week, so one could possibly buy the futures and sell a 430 strike Call that is quoting at around Rs 5-6 keeping a target of Rs 435 and maybe one could keep a stoploss of Rs 410," he added.