Buy Linde India; target of Rs 566: Dalmia Securities

Dalmia Securities's research report on Linde India
Linde India Ltd (Linde India) reported slightly better result, with operational perfor-mance and the margins improving for the quarter in both the segment, while PBT turn positive for the quarter due to lower finance & depreciation cost. With the im-proving fundamental, we hold positive stance on the company.
Outlook
We hold our Buy rat-ing on the stock with a price target of INR 566.
