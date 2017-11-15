App
Nov 13, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Linde India; target of Rs 566: Dalmia Securities

Dalmia Securities is bullish on Linde India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 566 in its research report dated November 01, 2017.

Dalmia Securities's research report on Linde India


Linde India Ltd (Linde India) reported slightly better result, with operational perfor-mance and the margins improving for the quarter in both the segment, while PBT turn positive for the quarter due to lower finance & depreciation cost. With the im-proving fundamental, we hold positive stance on the company.


Outlook


We hold our Buy rat-ing on the stock with a price target of INR 566.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Dalmia Securities #Linde India #Recommendations

