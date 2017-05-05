Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 790: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on LIC Housing Finance

Q4FY17 PAT at Rs 5.3 bn (+18% YoY) was in line, led by strong NII growth of 31% YoY. NIM improved 22 bps QoQ to 2.97% and loan growth was steady at 15.5% YoY. A lumpy provision on a large corporate account led to provisions doubling QoQ. Slower retail home loan disbursements and a seasonal rise in prepayments were minor negatives.

Outlook

It is well capitalized for growth (Tier 1/CAR at 14%/16.6% as of Sept’ 16). We roll forward our estimates to FY19E, valuing LICHF at 2.7x FY19E P/ABV to arrive at a TP of Rs 790. At CMP, the stock trades at 2.3x FY19E P/ABV, implying 17% upside.

