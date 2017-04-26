App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 26, 2017 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 784: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 784 in its research report dated April 25, 2017.

Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 784: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' report on LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance’s (LICHF) Q4FY17 PAT, at INR5.3bn (up 18% YoY), was marginally lower than our estimate following higher provisions (1 corporate account fully provided for). The quarter’s key highlight was NIMs settling at higher level of 2.97% (up 22bps QoQ), leading to sustained NII spurt (up >26% YoY).

Outlook

While core growth momentum is moderating, NIMs settling at a higher level, along with stable asset quality, provides comfort on sustainability of RoE near 19% by FY19E. Maintain ‘BUY’.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations

