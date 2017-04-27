App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 27, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on LIC Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated April 26, 2017.

Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on LIC Housing Finance


LICHF’s loans are currently at Rs 144534 crore, which makes it the second largest housing finance company (HFC) in India after HDFC Ltd. Including banks, it ranks third after HDFC and SBI. Since FY07, LICHF has increased its loan book at an aggressive pace of >25% CAGR vs. industry growth of 15-17%.


Outlook


We revise our P/ABV multiple higher at 2.4x FY19E ABV. Accordingly, we revise our target price higher to Rs 750 (from Rs 590 earlier). We upgrade from HOLD to BUY. Improving margin trajectory and healthy return ratios provide comfort.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #LIC Housing Finance #Recommendations

