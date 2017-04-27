Buy LIC Housing Finance; target of Rs 750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on LIC Housing Finance

LICHF’s loans are currently at Rs 144534 crore, which makes it the second largest housing finance company (HFC) in India after HDFC Ltd. Including banks, it ranks third after HDFC and SBI. Since FY07, LICHF has increased its loan book at an aggressive pace of >25% CAGR vs. industry growth of 15-17%.

Outlook

We revise our P/ABV multiple higher at 2.4x FY19E ABV. Accordingly, we revise our target price higher to Rs 750 (from Rs 590 earlier). We upgrade from HOLD to BUY. Improving margin trajectory and healthy return ratios provide comfort.

