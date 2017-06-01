Buy Larsen & Toubro; target of Rs 2090: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a mixed set of Q4FY17 numbers. The company reported healthy topline growth. However, muted execution in some segments impacted EBITDA and PAT growth. L&T reported strong order intake of Rs 47,289 crore, up 9.6% YoY. Also, going forward, the company has guided at 12% growth in its revenue and 12-15% growth in its order intake.

Outlook

Post the recent rally, we expect L&T to have further legs to make an up move as we believe it is the best play on domestic capex recovery. We upgrade the target price to Rs 2090 (SoTP basis) and maintain BUY.

