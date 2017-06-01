App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 01, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro; target of Rs 2090: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Larsen & Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2090 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy Larsen & Toubro; target of Rs 2090: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Larsen & Toubro


Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a mixed set of Q4FY17 numbers. The company reported healthy topline growth. However, muted execution in some segments impacted EBITDA and PAT growth. L&T reported strong order intake of Rs 47,289 crore, up 9.6% YoY. Also, going forward, the company has guided at 12% growth in its revenue and 12-15% growth in its order intake.


Outlook


Post the recent rally, we expect L&T to have further legs to make an up move as we believe it is the best play on domestic capex recovery. We upgrade the target price to Rs 2090 (SoTP basis) and maintain BUY.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Larsen and Toubro #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.