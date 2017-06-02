App
Jun 02, 2017 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro; target of Rs 1950: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Larsen & Toubro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1950 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Larsen & Toubro


Despite an in line top line for Q4 and an EBITDA miss of 14%, reported PAT growth at 30% YoY (31% higher versus expectation) was driven by sharp rise in other income (up 3x YoY) and low tax rates. L&T’s initiatives of demobilizing from non- paying sites & focusing on paying customers has helped control working capital and improve cash flows which in our view is a key differentiator ahead of a full blown capex cycle over the next 2-3 years.


Outlook


We envisage the re-rating over the next 12-24 months once private sector complements the PSU capex cycle providing cherry picking & margin comfort to L&T & a pickup in domestic execution to 15-20% levels. Maintain ‘BUY/SP’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Larsen & Toubro #Recommendations

