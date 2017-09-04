Buy Larsen & Toubro; target of Rs 1340: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Larsen & Toubro

This is in line with LT’s strategy to limit further investment s in subsidiaries/JVs and make them self -funding. Some major changes were seen at the subsidiary level in FY17 – i) Hyderabad Metro was taken over by LT from IDPL for a consideration of INR2 1b. ii) LT took INR9.5b write -down in its invest ment in IDPL, iii) Hydrocarbon had INR2.6b of preference shares being issued by the parent during the year (see exhibit s 15 and 16 for details).

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with an SOTP - based price target of INR1 , 340/share (E&C business at 2 5x FY1 9E EPS ).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.