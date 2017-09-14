Buy Larsen and Toubro; target of Rs 1380: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Larsen and Toubro

Strong momentum being witnessed across domestic infrastructure verticals – Rail/Metros, T&D, Water, Smart Cities, Airports, and Ports; Hydrocarbons and Defense also witnessing recovery. Digitalization and use of technology in construction a key focus area Expect a revival in manufacturing JVs/subsidiaries over the next few years – investment phase over; time to sweat the assets created. L&T’s projects in the Middle East remain on track and are unaffected by the fall in oil prices over the past year. Its focus in the Middle East is on social infrastructure projects like Roads, Metro Rail, T&D and Stadiums.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a SOTP-based price target of INR 1,380. Key risks to our rating are: (a) sharp slowdown in government infrastructure capex, (b) sharp fall in oil prices, affecting orders and execution in the Middle East, and (c) significant increase in raw material prices, adversely affecting fixed-price overseas orders.

