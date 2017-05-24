Buy L&T Infotech; target of Rs 880: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on L&T Infotech

L&T Infotech (LTI) is India’s sixth largest IT services company. We see the USD 1bn threshold as a possible inflection point for LTI, with growth from (1) An increasing deal pipe, (2) Deeper penetration in large accounts, (3) Headwinds receding in the energy vertical and (4) Improving quality of business (digital and platform-led growth).

Outlook

We are positive on LTI based on (1) Earnings CAGR at 1.5x Tier-1 IT and 15% lower valuation, (2) Strong cash generation at over 100% FCF/PAT, industry-leading return ratios (>50% RoIC) and rising payout ahead (>2.5% dividend yield), (3) Higher digital mix and growth than peers, (4) Favourable delivery-mix, and (5) Scalability of client portfolio, driven by rising success in a/c mining. Expect USD revenue/EPS CAGR of 10/9% over FY17-19E. Initiate coverage with a BUY and a TP of Rs 880, implying 13x FY19E EPS.

