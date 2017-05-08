App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 08, 2017 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy L&T Infotech; target of Rs 850: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on L&T Infotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated May 05, 2017.

Buy L&T Infotech; target of Rs 850: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on L&T Infotech


LTI’s 4QFY17 revenue grew 2.4% QoQ in constant currency (CC) terms, against our expectation of 1.3%. Revenue growth was broad-based across verticals and geographies. For FY17, CC growth of 10% was at the higher end of the industry. The year was marked by stabilization of the Energy vertical and 8.4% growth in BFS despite this being a pressure-point for the industry.


Outlook


LTI is trading at 12.3/11.3x FY18/19E earnings. Our target price of INR 850 (+16%) discounts FY19E earnings by 13x - in the range of as PSYS and MTCL which have demonstrated potential in newer services, but at a premium to peers such as MPHL, KPIT and NITEC. This, we believe is justified given strong positioning, superior cash generation, return ratios and track record. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #L&T Infotech #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

