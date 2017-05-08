Buy L&T Infotech; target of Rs 850: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on L&T Infotech

LTI’s 4QFY17 revenue grew 2.4% QoQ in constant currency (CC) terms, against our expectation of 1.3%. Revenue growth was broad-based across verticals and geographies. For FY17, CC growth of 10% was at the higher end of the industry. The year was marked by stabilization of the Energy vertical and 8.4% growth in BFS despite this being a pressure-point for the industry.

Outlook

LTI is trading at 12.3/11.3x FY18/19E earnings. Our target price of INR 850 (+16%) discounts FY19E earnings by 13x - in the range of as PSYS and MTCL which have demonstrated potential in newer services, but at a premium to peers such as MPHL, KPIT and NITEC. This, we believe is justified given strong positioning, superior cash generation, return ratios and track record. Maintain Buy.

