you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy L&T Finance Holdings; target of Rs 155: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on L&T Finance Holdings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

Buy L&T Finance Holdings; target of Rs 155: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on L&T Finance Holdings


Q4FY17 PAT at Rs 3.2 bn (+33% YoY) due to cost rationalization and stable loan growth. Provisions shot up 234% YoY to Rs 6.9 bn on additional provisions on loans in wholesale (accelerated provisioning) and rural book (adequate for 90 dpd transition). However, the impact of higher provisioning was cushioned by tax savings arising out of efficiencies due to amalgamation.


Outlook


Strict cost controls, sanguine growth outlook in focused businesses and option value from disposal of defocused businesses bode well for the company. We have increased the multiple of the wholesale business from 2x to 2.2x factoring in the accelerated provision. Consequently, our SOTP-based TP gets revised to Rs 155 from Rs 145 earlier.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Larsen & Toubro #Recommendations

