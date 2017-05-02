App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 02, 2017 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KSB Pumps; target of Rs 800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on KSB Pumps has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated April 28, 2017.

Buy KSB Pumps; target of Rs 800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on KSB Pumps


The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast near normal rainfall at 96% of LPA for upcoming monsoon season 2017. According to senior officials at IMD, although there does exist neutral El Niño conditions (30% probability) in the Pacific Ocean, positive dipole movement in the Indian Ocean is expected to counter the Pacific move and result in normal monsoon in 2017.


Outlook


With high skilled technology backing from the parent group i.e. KSB AG and company executing a new capex programme, we believe KSB India is aptly placed to seize demand revival in the domestic capital goods space. We value KSB at 30x P/E on CY18E EPS of Rs 26.7 and assign a target price of Rs 800 with BUY rating.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #KSB Pumps #Recommendations

