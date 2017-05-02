Buy KPIT Technologies; target of Rs 165: Systematix

Systematix's research report on KPIT Technologies

KPIT posted 3.3% growth in reported revenue for the quarter at Rs 8.6bn, largely driven by sustained traction in PES business and integration of Microfuzzy (US$ 4mn+) business in the quarter. Constant currency organic growth was 1%. EBIT declined by 5% qoq, as OPM was impacted by 60bps, due to weak volumes and declining utilisation (hiring continues despite lower volume). Adjusted PAT declined by 7% at Rs 537mn, lower than our estimate of Rs 609mn.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on the stock, given the slow-but-visible business recovery, likely monetisation of IP portfolio and attractive valuations, with a revised target price of Rs 165, valued at 11x FY19e earnings (in line with current valuation – earlier Rs 175).

