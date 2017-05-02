App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 02, 2017 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KPIT Technologies; target of Rs 165: Systematix

Systematix is bullish on KPIT Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.

Buy KPIT Technologies; target of Rs 165: Systematix

Systematix's research report on KPIT Technologies


KPIT posted 3.3% growth in reported revenue for the quarter at Rs 8.6bn, largely driven by sustained traction in PES business and integration of Microfuzzy (US$ 4mn+) business in the quarter. Constant currency organic growth was 1%. EBIT declined by 5% qoq, as OPM was impacted by 60bps, due to weak volumes and declining utilisation (hiring continues despite lower volume). Adjusted PAT declined by 7% at Rs 537mn, lower than our estimate of Rs 609mn.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on the stock, given the slow-but-visible business recovery, likely monetisation of IP portfolio and attractive valuations, with a revised target price of Rs 165, valued at 11x FY19e earnings (in line with current valuation – earlier Rs 175).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #KPIT Technologies #Recommendations #Systematix

