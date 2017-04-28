Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

PAT grew 40% YoY to INR 9.8b (10% beat). Strong core operating profit (+31% YoY), led by healthy NII growth (16% YoY; 10bp NIM improvement to 4.6%), acceleration in fee income (+24% YoY) and controlled opex growth (+9% YoY), was the key highlight.

Outlook

KMB’s premium multiples are likely to sustain, considering strong growth and operating leverage available across businesses, and a clean loan portfolio. Comfort on asset quality remains the highest, with no SDR/5:25, negligible SMA2 (9bp) and OSRL (7bp). At our SOTP of INR 1,050, KMB will trade at 3.8x 2019E consolidated BV. Buy.

