you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1050: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Kotak Mahindra Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated April 28, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's report on Kotak Mahindra Bank

PAT grew 40% YoY to INR 9.8b (10% beat). Strong core operating profit (+31% YoY), led by healthy NII growth (16% YoY; 10bp NIM improvement to 4.6%), acceleration in fee income (+24% YoY) and controlled opex growth (+9% YoY), was the key highlight.

Outlook

KMB’s premium multiples are likely to sustain, considering strong growth and operating leverage available across businesses, and a clean loan portfolio. Comfort on asset quality remains the highest, with no SDR/5:25, negligible SMA2 (9bp) and OSRL (7bp). At our SOTP of INR 1,050, KMB will trade at 3.8x 2019E consolidated BV. Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

