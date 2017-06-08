Buy Kolte Patil Developers; target of Rs 195: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Kolte Patil Developers

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd. (KPDL) delivered strong 4QFY17 revenue growth of 62.5% YoY. Outperformance was led by Life Republic, Mirabillis and Corolla projects. The impact of demonetization seems to be largely behind with KPDL pre-sales rebounding 72% QoQ to 0.55mn sqft (last 12 quarters average run-rate).

Outlook

KPDL with 70% of launch portfolio (7.5mn sqft) under LIG/MIG segment will be key beneficiary of Government affordable housing stimulus. This shall result in strong pre-sales recovery from FY19E. We upgrade KPDL to BUY from NEU, increase NAV based TP to Rs 195/sh (vs Rs 177/sh earlier).

