you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 08, 2017 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kolte Patil Developers; target of Rs 195: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Kolte Patil Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated June 07, 2017.

Buy Kolte Patil Developers; target of Rs 195: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Kolte Patil Developers


Kolte Patil Developers Ltd. (KPDL) delivered strong 4QFY17 revenue growth of 62.5% YoY. Outperformance was led by Life Republic, Mirabillis and Corolla projects. The impact of demonetization seems to be largely behind with KPDL pre-sales rebounding 72% QoQ to 0.55mn sqft (last 12 quarters average run-rate).


Outlook


KPDL with 70% of launch portfolio (7.5mn sqft) under LIG/MIG segment will be key beneficiary of Government affordable housing stimulus. This shall result in strong pre-sales recovery from FY19E. We upgrade KPDL to BUY from NEU, increase NAV based TP to Rs 195/sh (vs Rs 177/sh earlier).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Kolte-Patil Developers #Recommendations

