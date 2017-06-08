Buy Kolte Patil Developers; target of Rs 195: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities is bullish on Kolte Patil Developers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated June 07, 2017.
HDFC Securities' research report on Kolte Patil Developers
Kolte Patil Developers Ltd. (KPDL) delivered strong 4QFY17 revenue growth of 62.5% YoY. Outperformance was led by Life Republic, Mirabillis and Corolla projects. The impact of demonetization seems to be largely behind with KPDL pre-sales rebounding 72% QoQ to 0.55mn sqft (last 12 quarters average run-rate).
Outlook
KPDL with 70% of launch portfolio (7.5mn sqft) under LIG/MIG segment will be key beneficiary of Government affordable housing stimulus. This shall result in strong pre-sales recovery from FY19E. We upgrade KPDL to BUY from NEU, increase NAV based TP to Rs 195/sh (vs Rs 177/sh earlier).
For all recommendations, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.