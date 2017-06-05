Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 243: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on KNR Constructions

Q4FY17 revenue grew by 63% to Rs 482cr, which is above our estimate. Improved executions in Madurai- Ramanathpuram Project, TVM Bypass, Salem flyover EPC projects and starting of Dindigul-Bangalore road (Rs 415cr) have led to this stunning performance.

Outlook

Sound balance sheet (standalone D/E 0.1x FY17) and the earnings visibility keep KNR in premium valuation. We value at 17x on FY19E EPS and BOT projects at 1xP/B to arrive at SOTP target price Rs 243 & revised our rating to ‘Buy’ from ‘Accumulate’.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.