Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 243: Geojit Financial Services
Geojit Financial Services is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 243 in its research report dated June 02, 2017.
Geojit Financial Services' research report on KNR Constructions
Q4FY17 revenue grew by 63% to Rs 482cr, which is above our estimate. Improved executions in Madurai- Ramanathpuram Project, TVM Bypass, Salem flyover EPC projects and starting of Dindigul-Bangalore road (Rs 415cr) have led to this stunning performance.
Outlook
Sound balance sheet (standalone D/E 0.1x FY17) and the earnings visibility keep KNR in premium valuation. We value at 17x on FY19E EPS and BOT projects at 1xP/B to arrive at SOTP target price Rs 243 & revised our rating to ‘Buy’ from ‘Accumulate’.
