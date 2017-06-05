App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 05, 2017 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 243: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 243 in its research report dated June 02, 2017.

Geojit Financial Services' research report on KNR Constructions


Q4FY17 revenue grew by 63% to Rs 482cr, which is above our estimate. Improved executions in Madurai- Ramanathpuram Project, TVM Bypass, Salem flyover EPC projects and starting of Dindigul-Bangalore road (Rs 415cr) have led to this stunning performance.


Outlook


Sound balance sheet (standalone D/E 0.1x FY17) and the earnings visibility keep KNR in premium valuation. We value at 17x on FY19E EPS and BOT projects at 1xP/B to arrive at SOTP target price Rs 243 & revised our rating to ‘Buy’ from ‘Accumulate’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

