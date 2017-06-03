App
Jun 03, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 228: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 228 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

HDFC Securities' research report on KNR Constructions


KNRC delivered a stellar 4QFY17 net profit beat, 32.3% ahead of our estimates. This was achieved despite a loss of Rs 30mn from JV, and other income reversal of Rs 110mn. The B/S is healthy, with standalone net debt at Rs 1.21bn (net D/E at 0.13x, -0.01x adjusting for promoters’ loan of Rs 1.2bn).


Outlook


KNRC continues to surprise on earnings in many previous quarters, and has outperformed its own growth guidance. Debtor’s days remain the best in the industry at 38 days. We rate KNRC as BUY with an SOTP of Rs 228/sh on 18x Mar-19E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #KNR Constructions #Recommendations

