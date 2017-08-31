App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 31, 2017 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 322: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on KEI Industries has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 322 in its research report dated August 30, 2017

Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 322: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on KEI Industries

KEI Industries (KEI) posted a strong P/L in Q1FY18 led by strong performance in turnkey projects and above industry growth in cables. Key highlights: a) strong execution in turnkey projects (up 119% YoY) led to sharp 44/46% YoY top line/EBITDA spurt; b) sharp rise in copper price coupled with price hike aided 29% YoY surge in cables’ top line/EBIT; and c) KEI’s sustained focus on B2C business which now has 1,246 dealers (99 added in Q1) apart from target to prune long-term debt substantially.

Outlook

High potential of profitable growth in cables & wires and scope for significant ramp up in distribution renders KEI our preferred pick in the India consumer electrical space. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #KEI Industries #Recommendations

