Sep 08, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 322: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on KEI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 322 in its research report dated 07 September 2017.

Buy KEI Industries; target of Rs 322: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on KEI Industries

50% of retail sales are through channel financing. This entails minimal working capital with LT cables constituting 55-60% of retail sales; b) KEI has 26 stocking points across India; c) India positioning in retail – No.2 in North, No.4 in West after Polycab and Finolex ,No.1 in East and No.5 in South; and d) dealers’ spread across India - 35% in North, 25% in West and South each and 15% in East.

Outlook

High profitable growth in cables & wires, ramp up in distribution and major debt repayment provides financial leverage and renders KEI our preferred pick in the India consumer electrical space (refer Consumer Durables - Home Run). We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with target price of INR322.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #KEI Industries #Recommendations

