May 23, 2017 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 300: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on KEC International


KEC International (KEC), for second consecutive quarter, reported strong PAT beat (40% ahead of consensus) led by: a) 5 years’ high margin of 10.6% on better profitability in almost all businesses; b) 10% dip in interest cost on better working capital management; and c) partial release of retention money from Saudi Arabia projects. Importantly, KEC’s revenue visibility has improved substantially to 1.5x (from 1.0x) as order intake jumped 40% plus in FY17.


Outlook


We revise up FY18E and FY19E EPS by 9% factoring in dip in interest cost and tax rate. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR 300 (earlier INR 245) as we raise target multiple to 18x (16 earlier) factoring in improved opportunities in T&D and railway businesses.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

