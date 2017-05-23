App
May 23, 2017 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KEC International; target of Rs 292: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 292 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on KEC International

ICICI Direct's research report on KEC International

KEC International reported strong Q4FY17 results. Key positive takeaways were higher-than-expected EBITDA margins and muted finance costs that drove profitability despite in line revenues. KEC has exceeded its guidance on the margins and profitability front.

Outlook

With a strong order book, we believe KEC will be able to report 20% PAT CAGR in FY17-19E, resulting in RoEs reaching 18% in FY19E from 14.3% in FY16. We raise the fair value to Rs 295/share (16x FY19E EPS) and rate the stock as BUY.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #KEC International #Recommendations

