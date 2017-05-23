Buy KEC International; target of Rs 292: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on KEC International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 292 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.
KEC International reported strong Q4FY17 results. Key positive takeaways were higher-than-expected EBITDA margins and muted finance costs that drove profitability despite in line revenues. KEC has exceeded its guidance on the margins and profitability front.
Outlook
With a strong order book, we believe KEC will be able to report 20% PAT CAGR in FY17-19E, resulting in RoEs reaching 18% in FY19E from 14.3% in FY16. We raise the fair value to Rs 295/share (16x FY19E EPS) and rate the stock as BUY.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.